Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 64.71% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

