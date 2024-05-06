Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, May 8th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAABF opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. Saab AB has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $91.82.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

