Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.17.

Canfor stock opened at C$14.80 on Thursday. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.41 and a one year high of C$23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.94) by C($0.12). Canfor had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

