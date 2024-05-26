SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 862.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 257,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.61. 690,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

