ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,760 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:IYJ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,099 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

