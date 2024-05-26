HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,138,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,440,000. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

