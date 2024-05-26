HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $228,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. 14,375,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,521,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.