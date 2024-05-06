Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 7th. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

ANSCU stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSCU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $30,196,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,670,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,049,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

