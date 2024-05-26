Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NVR by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $24.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7,416.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,737.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,249.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

