Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.9 %

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,607. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.