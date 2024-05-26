The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 57.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Trading Up 1.7 %

AES stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 7,006,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,774,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.