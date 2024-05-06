Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $0.66 on Monday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

