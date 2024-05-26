Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

EVC stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Entravision Communications

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

