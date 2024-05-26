NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $704.65. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $366.35 and a 12 month high of $1,064.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

