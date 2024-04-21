Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Capital Power Stock Down 0.6 %
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capital Power Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
