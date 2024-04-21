KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $90.64 Average PT from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 227.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

KKR opened at $92.62 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.