Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.8 %
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on DEI
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Emmett
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.