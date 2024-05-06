Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.8 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

