Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.83.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 1.8 %
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is -45.69%.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
