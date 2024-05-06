Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.83.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$23.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is -45.69%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.