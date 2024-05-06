Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Dame Karen Jones Purchases 900 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($37.73) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($33,960.56).
Whitbread Trading Up 0.1 %
LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,002.67 ($37.72) on Monday. Whitbread plc has a one year low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.48) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,363.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,879.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,062.50%.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
