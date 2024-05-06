Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.13) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 514.63 ($6.46).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 467.83 ($5.88) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 465.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 490.41. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.32). The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,175.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,727.27%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

