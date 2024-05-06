McKesson (MCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.39 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY24 guidance at $27.25-$27.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 27.250-27.650 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MCK opened at $528.86 on Monday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $544.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.71.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

