Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Anil Wadhwani Acquires 65,016 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($602,710.82).

Anil Wadhwani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prudential alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anil Wadhwani bought 57,435 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($543,255.31).

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 756.20 ($9.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The company has a market capitalization of £20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,543.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,195 ($15.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 750.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 817.85.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,469.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.