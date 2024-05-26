Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Unconventional Investor LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Unconventional Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.8% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VXUS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.64. 2,092,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.