Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Unconventional Investor LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Unconventional Investor LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.4% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

