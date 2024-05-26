Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USHY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

USHY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. 4,334,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2268 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

