Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,738,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44,130 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 47,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.10. 2,736,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,034. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.54 and its 200-day moving average is $347.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

