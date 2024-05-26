1,433 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.83. 228,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,725. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $215.51 and a twelve month high of $297.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

