1,100 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in WD-40 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in WD-40 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WD-40 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $230.98. 43,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,702. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $182.53 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.76.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

