Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes $30.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 294,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,017,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,537,000 after acquiring an additional 813,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.70. 927,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,157. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

