Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Boosted by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 9.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.84. 86,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,812. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

