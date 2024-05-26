My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $376,376.08 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004048 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

