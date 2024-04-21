Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Cencora Price Performance
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cencora
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.