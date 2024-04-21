Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $239.13 on Friday. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.