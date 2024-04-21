Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

