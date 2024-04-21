New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,627 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,275,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,722,000 after acquiring an additional 674,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,401,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,288,000 after acquiring an additional 427,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

