WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.62 million, a PE ratio of -185.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.87. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

