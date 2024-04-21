Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$3.19

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

CHR stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.28.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2410714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

