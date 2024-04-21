Analysts Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $5.58

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

CINT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get CI&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CINT

CI&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $543.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth about $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CI&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.