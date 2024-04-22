Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT at $6.08

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

