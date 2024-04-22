Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

