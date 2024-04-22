Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives $15.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300 over the last 90 days. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

