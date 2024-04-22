Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JANX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ JANX opened at $48.69 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.