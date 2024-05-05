Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

