AJOVista LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The company has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

