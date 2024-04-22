Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $107.98 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

