Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $134,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after buying an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after buying an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,898,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,324,000 after buying an additional 620,444 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 83,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

