Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 740 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. 2,651,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,163,515. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

