D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 363 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.03. 2,337,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,779. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

