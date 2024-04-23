Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,825. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 8.28. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.08.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.09 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4,871.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

