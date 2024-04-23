Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 6,760 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NU by 487.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 158,392 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NU by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NU by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NU by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NU Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 22,987,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,757,510. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.