Financial Perspectives Inc Invests $28,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 249,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,867. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

